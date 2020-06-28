Varun Dhawan reacts to The Undertaker’s retirement, thanks WWE legend for being a part of his childhood

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has commented on WWE legend The Undertaker’s retirement from in-ring competition and said that the erstwhile ‘American Badass’ was an integral part of his childhood. In his Instagram post, the star revealed that as a kid he was afraid of ‘The Phenom’ but soon became a fan of his body of work.

“Iv been a wwe fan as long as I can remember. This man the undertaker has been part of my dreams and nightmares. I used be scared of him as a child but grew to admire his skill and athleticism.thank you for the memories. The greatest to enter the squared circle (sic),” he wrote.

The Undertaker, who began his WWE career in 1991, is widely credited for redefining the tenets of professional wrestling with his eerie gimmick, impeccable in-ring skills and strong work ethic. ‘The Phenom’ has had memorable feuds with the likes of Kane, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Diesel/ Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle and Triple H. Earlier this year, he defeated AJ Styles in a ‘Boneyard’ match at WrestleMania 36. The ‘cinematic masterpiece’, however, did not take place in front of a live audience.

Also Read: WWE legend The Undertaker retires; 5 reasons why 'The Phenom' will never be forgotten

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. His troubles started when the Karan Johar-backed Kalank failed to deliver the goods. He tried reviving his career with Street Dancer 3D, but things did not go as planned as the dance drama under-performed at the box office despite impressing a section of the audience.

Varun will next be seen in the David Dhawan-directed Coolie No 1, a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. The film has piqued curiosity as it marks his first collaboration in Kedarnath with actress Sara Ali Khan. One its likely to get clarity on its release date once theatres reopen and thing return to normal.