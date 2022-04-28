Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of cardiac arrest

The 70-year-old was last seen in the Tamil film 'Kaa', which hit the screens this year.

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 19:05 ist
Actor Salim Ghouse. Credit: Facebook

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse -- who featured in several Bollywood and South Indian movies -- passed away following a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Ghouse, 70, was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Versova late on Wednesday but did not recover, his family members said.

Born in Chennai and educated there, he later graduated from the FTII, Pune, and then plunged into theatres.

Known for his roles in Bharat Ek Khoj, Wagle Ki Duniya, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Subah, Ghouse enjoyed equal popularity in Bollywood and South India, having acted with some of the biggest stars since his debut in 1978 with Swarg Nark

Later, he played notable roles in several award-winning films such as Chakra (1981), Saaraansh and Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (both 1984).

He was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Koyla, besides playing prominent roles in films like Mujrim, Shapath, Kamal Haasan's Vettri Vizhaa, Mohanlal's Thazhvaram.  He was last seen in the Tamil film Kaa, which hit the screens this year.

