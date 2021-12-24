Veteran Kannada filmmaker K V Raju passes away

Veteran Kannada director, writer K V Raju passed away on Friday at his residence in Bengaluru. He directed popular Kannada movies such as 'Yudhakanda', 'Belli Modagalu', 'Indrajith', 'Kadana' and Belli Kalungara'. He worked as a screenplay and dialogue writer for 'Satyam', which is yet to hit the screens
He entered the film industry in 1982 as an associate director to K V Jayaram in his movie, 'Baadada Hoo'. Raju made his debut as a director and writer with the movie 'Olave Baduku' in 1984.
Raju became a sensation in the Kannada film industry by giving blockbusters in the '80s and '90s. He worked with most of the Kannada superstars. He ventured into the Hindi film industry with his film 'Indrajith', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jayaprada.
He directed two other Hindi films, 'Udhar Ki Zindagi' (1994) and 'Khooni Jung' (2004).
He also gave opportunities to Kannada actors Devraj, Jaggesh and Shashikumar who went on to become big stars.
