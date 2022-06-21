Vicky Kaushal starts prepping for Sam Manekshaw biopic

Vicky Kaushal starts prepping for Sam Manekshaw biopic

The National Award winner will play the titular war hero in the biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 14:37 ist
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday said he has started preparing for his much anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The National Award winner will play the titular war hero in the biographical drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Kaushal took to Instagram to share the update with fans and followers.

"Here we go... Prep starts! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies," the "Sardar Udham" actor captioned the picture of the film's script.

Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster Raazi.

Bhavani Iyer, who wrote Raazi, has penned the script of the upcoming biographical drama along with Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava (Badhaai Ho!).

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will play Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Sam Bahadur.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sam Bahadur
vicky kaushal
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

 