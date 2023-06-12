'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' crosses Rs 50-crore mark

Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' crosses Rs 50-crore mark in 10 days

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' hit theatres on June 2

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 12 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 14:42 ist
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan during a promotional event of their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Credit: PTI Photo

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 53.55 crore in the 10 days at the domestic box office, the makers announced Monday.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movie’s updated net box office collection on Twitter. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theatres on June 2.

It made Rs 7.02 crore on the tenth day of its release, the producers said. Set in Indore, the film follows a married couple, Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a divorce. Co-produced by Jio Studios, it also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

