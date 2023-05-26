Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by his security at a media event

The video capturing the incident has since then gone viral on the internet

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 26 2023, 17:41 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 17:41 ist
Credit: Twitter/@baketiqueen

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is set to host the IIFA ceremony along with Abhishek Bachchan, was pushed aside by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security entourage during a media event in Abu Dhabi.

A Reddit user posted a video where Salman Khan's security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while Vicky tries to interact with him.

The video capturing the incident has since then gone viral on the internet.

The incident has incited polarising reactions from the netizens. A user, with know-how of security concerns surrounding Salman Khan said: "Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman Khan."

Also Read | 'Tiger 3' has been a hectic shoot, says Salman Khan

Another user wrote: "That was arrogant, rude asf.. but, Damn...! Talk about star power. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one."

Many users on the internet also wondered about Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif's reaction to the incident given her history with Salman.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bollywood
vicky kaushal
IIFA
IIFA Awards
Entertainment News
Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif

Related videos

What's Brewing

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

 