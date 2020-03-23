Video: Shah Rukh Khan uses his popular films to spread about the coronavirus threat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, shared an important yet amusing video highlighting the steps one can take to stay safe amid the coronavirus threat. In it, ‘King Khan’ is seen telling the aam janta to be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and follow a back to basics approach to remain healthy. The clip features scenes from popular movies of the actor and this ups its recall value.

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

The coronavirus situation has brought the film fraternity to a standstill as most production houses have pushed back the release date of major movies. Sooryavanshi, F9, 83 and No Time to Die are just a few biggies that will not be hitting screens as planned. Similarly, the shoots of movies like Jersey and Acharya have been suspended indefinitely to avoid mass gatherings and contain the pandemic. The governments of most states have closed multiplexes and theatres, which affected the collections of flicks such as Baaghi 3, Thappad and Angrezi Medium and added to the woes.

Coming back to SRK, he was last seen in the much-hyped Zero that released alongside the pan-India biggie KGF and sank without a trace. The film featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies.

Some time ago, it was reported that he would be seen playing a key role in the Tamil biggie Bigil that featured Vijay in the lead. This, however, did not happen. There has also been talk of him teaming up with Atlee for a Hindi movie. One is likely to get clarity on his next movie once the COVID-19 condition improves.