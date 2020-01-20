Vijay Deverakonda begins filming for his next

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2020, 12:02pm ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2020, 17:33pm ist
Vijay Deverakonda has joined hands with Puri Jagannadh for a movie. (Credit: Facebook/@TheDeverakonda)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for his next film with director Puri Jagannadh, the makers announced on Monday.

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions have joined the as-yet untitled project as production partners.

This will be a pan India film to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages, a press release issued by the makers said.

Deverakonda, best known for films such as Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade underwent rigorous training and flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms.

Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are also part of the cast.

The film, presented by Dharma, billed as an actioner will be jointly produced by Jagannadh, Johar, Mehta and Charmme Kaur. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
vijay deverakonda
Entertainment
Tollywood
Comments (+)
 