'Vikram' first look poster to be out at 5 pm: Will it be a treat for Kamal Haasan fans?

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Friday (July 9) to confirm that the first look poster of his latest movie Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, will be released on Saturday. The film is touted to be a thriller and features 'Ulaga Nayagan' in a new avatar. It reportedly has a 'massy' storyline with a few political references. A teaser, released some time ago, suggested that the flick would have supernatural elements in addition to a 'food scene' similar to the one seen in Kaithi.



Vikram was to go on the floors last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Haasan's political commitments. It has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who had previously acted in the Tamil films Velaikkaran and Super Deluxe. FaFa plays the role of a corrupt cop in the biggie, marking his first collaboration with the Hey Ram actor.

Kanagaraj garnered attention when Kaithi, starring Karthi, did well at the box office despite competition from Vijay's Bigil. It was, however, the Pongal blockbuster Master, starring 'Thalapathy', that established him as a force to be reckoned with. The biggie revolved around the clash between a rowdy profession, played by the Mersal star, and his rival,essayed by VJS. The film's cast included Andrea Jeremiah, Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das. It remains to be seen whether Vikram helps him score another big hit.



Haasan, meanwhile, is likely to resume work on Indian 2 once Covid-19 restrictions are removed. The Shankar-directed flick is a sequel to the 1996 release Indian/Hindustani and revolves around the journey of an aged freedom fighter. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Haasan. It has a stellar cast that includes Rakul Preet, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Haasan is also likely to return for the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a show he has been associated with since its inception in 2017.