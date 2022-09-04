Will definitely happen: Kamal Haasan on 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' sequel

Kamal Haasan has said that the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, his immensely popular action thriller with director Gautham Menon, was very much on the cards.

Kamal Haasan, who participated in the recent trailer launch of director Gautham Menon's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, said: "Gautham Menon had discussed the gist of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 a couple of years ago. Sadly, Corona played spoilsport."

"However, it will definitely happen again. Vels Film International has been asking me to a do movie for them, and I am not ready to miss out such opportunities. We will finalise the project at the earliest."

The actor went on to say that it was the fans who had elevated the standard of Tamil cinema and not the makers.

"I haven't contributed to Tamil cinema on my own, and it's the movie industry that escalates and degrades itself. The (film) industry must keep giving new and fresh movies, and fans are always ready to accept it with a red carpet. No particular or individual actor has elevated the standard of Tamil cinema. It's the fans who have done that," he said.

Stating that the title of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu had been inspired from Bharathiyar's poem, the actor said that he wanted to see Simbu shed tears of joy at the success meet of the film.