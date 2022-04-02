Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap

Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 02 2022, 04:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 04:36 ist
Will Smith. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Will Smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during the weekend ceremony, a statement said Friday.

"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the actor wrote in a statement carried by Variety.

Will Smith
Oscars
Oscars 2022
chris rock
Academy Awards
Hollywood
resignation

