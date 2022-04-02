Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap

Will Smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during the weekend ceremony, a statement said Friday.
"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the actor wrote in a statement carried by Variety.
