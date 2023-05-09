With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer promises compelling retelling of Ramayana

After facing flak over poor VFX, the re-worked trailer of Adipurush, which was unveiled on Tuesday, gave a glimpse into the stellar visuals of the film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

The three-minute trailer begins with a breathtaking view of Dandakaranya forest as Lord Hanuman narrates how Lord Ram transformed from a human to a god. It presents the timeless tale of the Indian epic of Ramayana.

The trailer features good VFX as opposed to the earlier asset which received a widespread criticism owing to its VFX and characterisation. The post-production team took sometime to do some fixes and has managed to pull off a visually stellar trailer.

It features Prabhas in the titular role of Lord Ram, who vows to bring back his wife Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, from Ravan's Lanka.

Prabhas's dialogue delivery bring goosbumps, specially when he says: "Janaki main mere praan baste hai aur maryada, mujhe apne praano se bhi adhik priye hai."

The compositing and rendering seems far better with Kriti adding onto the beauty factor. The film also stars Devdatta Nage.

However, Saif wasn't present at the trailer launch. The film has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar,

The trailer was earlier screened exclusively for the fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a launch event in Mumbai.

Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, the film will have a multilingual theatrical release on June 16, 2023.