'Women taking charge of more prominent roles,' says Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who played strong female characters in movies such as Aradhana, Anupama and many other films said that the representation of women in TV and films has changed and they are seen taking charge of more prominent roles.

Sharmila said: "I think the power of women is great in our Indian history. Earlier, women in the film industry restricted themselves to specific jobs like make-up, etc. But today, we have progressed a lot, and women are seen taking charge of bigger roles like directors, producers, and so on and so forth."

The 77-year-old actress is known for playing a Kashmiri girl in the 1964 romantic film Kashmir Ki Kali and starring opposite Rajesh Khanna in Safar, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Daag and many such movies.

Also Read | When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

Further, she praised popular singer Neha Kakkar for being a fabulous judge on the singing reality show. "We also have our female judge who is doing a fabulous job," she added.

During the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13, Sharmila and Tanuja appeared as special guests and the contestants were seen performing on famous tracks from their movies.

Kavya Limaye from Gujarat performed on Ruke Ruke Se Kadam from Sharmila and Sanjeev Kumar's film Mausam. Kavya expressed her gratitude towards Sharmila and shared: "First of all, I am elated to have received the opportunity to perform in the form of Sharmila Ma'am. Never in my life did I imagine that I would be singing in front of her. More so, as a woman, I feel even more empowered after Sharmila ji spoke about how women in today's day and age are strong, passionate, dedicated, and skilled in their craft. I will never forget this day."

Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.