Wouldn't have made 'Adipurush' without Prabhas, says Om Raut

Pan-India star Prabhas will soon be seen as Lord Ram in the eagerly-awaited movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. During a recent interaction with the media, the Tanhaji helmer said that he would not have made the biggie had 'Darling' not agreed to be a part of it. He added that Prabhas was the first and only person who came to his mind when he thought about adapting The Ramayana on the big screen as he has a 'pure heart'.

Adipurush, backed T-Series, revolves around the victory of 'good over evil' and is likely to be the biggest film of the Baahubali hero's career. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh and marks his second collaboration with Raut. The two had previously teamed up for Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn. The Race 2 actor landed in trouble some time ago when he said that the biggie would highlight the 'humane' side of Ravan,

He soon took back his statement apologised for 'hurting sentiments. The cast includes Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon. The Mimi actor, who plays Sita, is no stranger to Telugu cinema. She previously garnered attention with her work in the Sukumar-helmed 1 and the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Dohchay. It remains to be seen whether this proves to be a memorable affair for her.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The romantic drama revolves around the passionate romance between two lovebirds and caters to a 'class' audience. It will hit the screens on January 14.

The Saaho hero will be seen in a new avatar in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Vanga. He also has Salaar, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, and the Nag Ashwin-helmed Project K in his kitty.