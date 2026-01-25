<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday hailed the efforts of some professionals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> who are working to address the problem of sofa and mattress waste.</p><p>In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, the Prime Minister mentioned the efforts of various groups of people across different parts of the country to keep their areas clean.</p><p>"Sofa waste has become a major problem in Bengaluru. Hence, some professionals have come together to solve this issue in their own innovative way," the PM said.</p>.Being voter not just constitutional privilege, but important duty: PM Modi.<p>The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of a group of people in Arunachal Pradesh."In Itanagar, a group of young people came together to clean areas that needed more attention. These young people made it their mission to clean public spaces in various cities.</p><p>Subsequently, this campaign was also launched in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Doimukh, Seppa, Palin, and Pasighat. These young people have so far cleaned over 11 lakh kilograms of garbage. Imagine, friends—young people together removed 11 lakh kilograms of garbage!" the PM said.</p><p>"In Nagaon, Assam, people are emotionally attached to their old streets. Here, some people resolved to clean their streets together. Gradually, more people joined them. Thus, a team was formed that removed a lot of garbage from the streets," the PM said.</p>