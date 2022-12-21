Year-ender | Bollywood's major controversies in 2022

With 2022 drawing to an end, Bollywood has seen more controversies than hits this year. If the industry was ever out of a plot, (does not seem so far fetched now, does it?) it could make a great movie with all the drama that brewed around it.

Well, until Dharma makes a drama on B Town's 2022 Karma, let us get you up to speed with all the major controversies that 2022 shot at our beloved industries’ way!

Ranveer Singh’s bold photoshoot



Credit: AP/PTI Photo



What is Ranveer Singh if not unpredictable? The actor recently went nude for the Paper magazine’s cover photo and while he was certainly a treat for the eyes of many, a lot of people seemed to have difficulty digesting his new look. A Mumbai-based lawyer even filed a complaint against the Bajirao Mastani actor for “hurting" the sentiments of women at large.

The actor later told the Mumbai police that one of the photographs that was widely being shared had been morphed.

Well, bad luck for Ranveer. People seem to always have something to say about his dressing sense no matter what he wears (or not).

'Bhagwa' bikini - 'Pathaan'



Credit: IANS Photo



While the entire country waits rather impatiently for SRK’s Pathaan to air, the film has started making headlines even before its release. The song Besharam Rang has been facing severe backlash, not for its lack of originality, male gaze or lazy beat but for an orange bikini that Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing for mere ten seconds.

Most of the critics took the name of the song- ‘besharam’(shameless) ‘rang’(colour) quite literally and assumed that the colour orange (‘You-know-who’s’ fav) was being criticised.

Moreover, SRK, a Muslim, holding ‘Hindu’ saffron-attired Deepika? Come on Bollywood, how dare you be so oblivious of the anti-national semiotics behind your choice of colours?

Jacqueline, Nora and Sukesh triangle



Credit: IANS Photo



Haven’t watched Ladies vs Ricky Bahl? No worries! Here is a similar, spicier real life drama that almost makes me feel insensitive for taking so much pleasure in narrating it. Long story short, --Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a conman known to have been arrested in the past for duping several businessmen/prominent politicians of crores. He was summoned by the ED again this year. Soon after that, Jacqueline’s name started to surface and her cozy pics with the accused went viral which pulled the actress into the probe as well.

Turns out, he had also gifted an expensive car to Nora Fatehi leading to her being dragged in the case as well. While Sukesh is back in Tihar, Nora recently filed a defamation case against Fernandez pertaining to the same case.

Boycott 'Brahmastra'



Credit: YouTube Screengrab



A lot has been said about this movie and its missing ‘lovestoriya’ element. However, soon after the teaser release, a particular scene where Ranbir could be seen entering a place of worship wearing shoes riled netizens up, inviting the 2022 cliched #boycott trend its way. However, soon after that, the director Ayan Mukerji clarified that Ranbir was actually entering a durga puja pandal.

On top of that a 2011 video of the Sanju actor talking about his love for beef went viral following which the lead couple of the movie were restricted from entering Mahakaleshwar temple by massive protestors of bajrang dal and allies.

He’s a 10 but eats beef? He’s a no-go for saffronites.

'Kashmir Files'



Credit: YouTube Screengrab



Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that shook the valley in the 1990s. Soon after its release, the film earned extreme reactions. One section of the audience lauded it for showing the misery of Hindus in Kashmir while several others thought of it as a means to ignite further hate among the already tense communities.

The film was even streamed at International Film Festival of India where one of the jury members Nadav Lapir called it “inappropriate” for any artistic screening. “May God give him wisdom” was the response of Anupam Kher, one of the lead actors in the film.

'Laal Singh Chaddha'



Credit: YouTube Screengrab



Released in August 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha crashed at the box office partially because Forrest Gump Bollywood edition did not seem to engage the audiance but mostly because the 2015 controversy of lead actor Aamir Khan surfaced soon after the movie's release.

In the year 2015 Aamir had raised the issue of growing intolerance in the country. He said that his ex-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move out of India given the growing intolerance. Not only did he have to deal with a lot of criticism back when he made the statement but the sudden popping up of his views cost him viewership.

Apart from that, a lawyer had even filed a case against the movie for showing a "mentally challenged" person as a part of the Indian Army.

As if these issues were not enough to bomb the movie, its dialogue "Puja paath is malaria, causes riots" drew a lot of negative attention irking Hindus and leading to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha to trend on social media.

'Liger' funding probe



Credit: IANS Photo



Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut Liger not only turned out to be an utter flop at the box office but also attracted a probe by the ED over its funding. The ED had filed a case under PMLA against Liger due to which the makers of the film as well as Devarakonda have been interrogated for several hours. A Congress leader claimed that the movie received large investments by several politicians as they used it as a means to convert black money into white.

Guess this year has not only been unlucky for the industry veterans but also those who tried warming up to it.

Richa chaddha - Galwan says hi



Credit: Twitter/@RichaChadha



It all started with Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's tweet, “We are fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We are waiting for orders from the government.” Sharing the tweet on her profile Chaddha left netizens fuming as she responded with a “Galwan says hi,” allegedly referring to the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley claiming lives of 20 Indians soldiers.

Chaddha faced severe backlash from actors and politicians for “disrespecting” the armed forces. The tweet now remains deleted and the actress issued a public apology after the incident.

Akshay Kumar's Vimal ad



Credit: YouTube Screengrab



Even though Kesari has been the colour of the year, Akshay’s 'Zubaan Kesari' did not appeal to his fans when he joined the bandwagon with SRK and Ajay Devgn as a brand ambassador for Vimal pan masala. Owing to the backlash the Rakshabandhan actor received, he announced his resignation from the deal.

Wish we had that kind of control over the type of movies that the actor has been choosing of late because it sure seems like he could use a little guidance.

Sajid's Bigg Boss entry



Credit: YouTube Screengrab



Sajid Khan was one the most prominent names that popped up during the #MeToo movement. After a long break from his career the director’s appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 infuriated many fans.

Calling himself the “public servant” of entertainment, Sajid Khan said that this show would help him become a “more humble and nice” person. Someone needs to tell the guy, the journey to “more humble” starts with being humble.

Kichcha Sudeepa Vs Ajay Devgn



Credit: AFP, DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar



Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa got into a spat with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after he said at an event that Hindi was no longer a national language. To this Devgn tweeted in Hindi that “Hindi was, is and will always be our national language” Not only did twitteratis lose calm over Devgn’s tweet but several politicians like Bommai and siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar jumped onto the controversy that the actors had already buried, asking the bollywood actor to “respect linguistic diversity” in India.

Phew! What a ride it has been for the Hindi film industry this year.

But then again, what is B-Town, if not a series of controversies and tittle-tattle (not so) carefully concealed within the glitz and glam of the parties topped with a generous amount of censorship and politics!