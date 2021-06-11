You are kind, God of Mischief: Shah Rukh Khan on Tom Hiddleston's love for him

Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston's admiration for Shah Rukh Khan left many Indian fans gushing, and now the Bollywood icon has responded to the British star's fanboy remarks.

A video posted on the official Twitter handle of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar Premium earlier this week, showed Hiddleston playing the game of Word Association.

When asked about his first thought on India, the actor, who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) said, "Shah Rukh Khan" and referred to the superstar again when the word "Bollywood" came up.

Responding to the clip, Khan said Hiddleston was too "kind" to shower him with so much love.

"You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though," Khan wrote referring to Hiddleston's MCU character of Loki aka God of Mischief.

You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

The 55-year-old actor said he is looking forward to binge-watch the English actor's latest series "Loki", which started streaming in India on Disney + Hotstar Premium on Wednesday.

"Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1," Khan added.

Created by Michael Waldron, "Loki" is directed by "Sex Education" fame Kate Herron and executive produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

It also stars actors Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.