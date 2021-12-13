You made India proud: India's beauty queens congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu on Miss Universe win

Wishes poured in for Harnaaz Sandhu from India's top beauty queens and celebrities — including former winners Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen — after the 21-year-old from Chandigarh clinched the coveted Miss Universe title in the Israeli resort town of Eilat on Monday.

Sandhu brought home the title after 21 years.

Also Read | Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, this year's Miss Universe winner

In a tweet, Sushmita Sen said: “#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations. Thank you for representing India so beautifully!! May you reign supreme!! #JaiHind."

#yehbaat 👊😁👏💃🏻❤️🇮🇳 ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA 😀💃🏻🙏🤗❤️💋🌈 Soooooo proud of you!!!!

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 👏😍🤗 Thank you for representing India so beautifully!! May you reign supreme!!👏😁❤️ #JaiHind 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/wRiq3h53wi — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 13, 2021

In a tweet, Lara Dutta stated: “Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!”.

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

India has so far won three Miss Universe titles and six Miss World titles.

In Pics| Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

The Miss World titleholders are Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Daina Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

In a tweet, Priyanka Chopra said: “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India .Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu… bringing the crown home after 21 years!”.

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽 Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse from the crowning moment of Harnaaz and wrote, “Congratulations to the newly crowned #MissUniverse Harnaaz Sandhu”.

“The crown has a new queen and it has come back home after 21 years. Many congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu, on being crowned the Miss Universe 2021 and making all of us proud. #ProudMoment,” wrote Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Check out latest DH videos here

Check out the latest videos from DH: