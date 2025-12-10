Goa nightclub fire: 'I am only a partner,' says co-owner Ajay Gupta upon detention

<p>Ajay Gupta, a detained co-owner of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=goa">Goa</a>'s 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, said he is "only a partner" as he was brought to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi</a>'s Anti Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the fire that killed 25 people.</p><p>Gupta was questioned by the Goa Police, initiating formal procedure to arrest him and seek a transit remand. He had been escaping investigators since the blaze on December 6, <em>PTI</em> reported citing sources. </p>.Goa inferno: Police detain nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta in Delhi four days after fire killed 25.<p>"A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him after Goa Police failed to find him in Delhi during their first search. He was later located at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, where he had reportedly admitted himself citing spine-related medical issues. After medical clearance, he was detained and brought to the Crime Branch office for further procedures," the source told <em>PTI. </em></p><p>According to the report, Gupta is likely to be arrested once Goa Police completes the formalities for transit remand.</p><p>Earlier, the Goa Police arrested five staff members of the nightclub, including chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli -- in connection with the tragedy.</p><p>Meanwhile, two owners of the nightclub, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, fled to Thailand shortly after the incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.</p>