Karan Johar praises Tovino's movie 'Minnal Murali'

You were incredible in 'Minnal Murali': Karan Johar praises Tovino Thomas

The film features Tovino Thomas in the role of a superhero

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 19:17 ist
Karan Johar sent Tovino a message after watching 'Minnal Murali'. Credit: AFP Photo/IMDb

Tovino Thomas, who has been basking in the success of his recent Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali', recently received praise from Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, who sent a personalised text on the actor's WhatsApp.

To express gratitude for the same, Tovino took to his Instagram and shared a screengrab of the message.

The message shared by Karan reads, "Hey Tovino! I finally got the opportunity to watch Minnal Murali last night and has so much fun! So smartly made and keeping the entertainment quotient right through! Was a clutter breaker superhero film! And of course you were and are incredible! Congratulations! Such a joy! (sic)".

To which Tovino replied with a humble, "Thank you so much sir! It means a lot to us."

Speaking about it, Tovino said, "It is always wonderful to be appreciated and 'Minnal Murali' proves that good cinema goes beyond geographies and powerful stories are not just viewed but loved by all."

He added, "To play 'Minnal Murali' and to see our film touch so many people, globally, is still unbelievable. This is huge not just for our film but for industries, creators and talent who make cinema."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tovino Thomas
Karan Johar
Entertainment News
Mollywood

What's Brewing

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 