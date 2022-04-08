'Excited about my upcoming projects'

South screen sensation Kajal Aggarwal (now Kajal A Kitchlu) is an absolute livewire. Post the release of the romantic drama ‘Hey Sanamika’, Kajal, with a rich body of work in Tamil and Telugu, is now looking forward to an exciting line up of releases this year.

It is three cheers for Kajal as her next projects are ‘Uma’ in Hindi, ‘Ghosty’ in Tamil, and ‘Acharya’ in Telugu. “I enjoyed shooting for ‘Uma’,” shares Kajal, about the movie that is set against a wedding backdrop in a high brow family and the drama that triggers when a stranger arrives in their midst. ‘Uma’ is her latest project in Hindi following the success of her movies ‘Singham’ and ‘Special 26’.

Kajal plays a tough cop who is grappling with ghosts in the horror-fantasy dark comedy ‘Ghosty’, directed by Kalyaan. “My third release is ‘Acharya’, starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde,” she shares excitedly about the much-talked about film.

“I love acting and experimenting with different roles and characters to challenge myself further all the time,” she says, having just wrapped up a lengthy script narration. “I expect to swing back to work by August-September, once Baby Kitchlu arrives,” she adds with a smile, readying herself for the next most important role in her life.

Kajal married Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Gautam Kitchlu, last year in a quiet ceremony in Mumbai, and as the couple gets ready to welcome their first baby next month, the actor is busy enjoying the “hypernesting phase” in her life. What does her emotional scorecard look like? “There are mixed emotions!” she exclaims.

“There is excitement, and happiness, and a little bit of nervousness and anxiety. I am converting our den into a nursery at the moment, stacking it with a customised crib and a changing table,” she shares, smiling, “but the complete nursery with a treehouse et al with come in the new home we will move from Malabar Hill to Worli by next year.” Her svelte form has always been a source of inspiration for us. “I have always eaten healthy, but find myself craving for pizzas and burgers now, and even aerated drinks, for some inexplicable reason,” laughs Kajal.

She counts herself lucky to have a sound support system in Gautam and their respective families. Meanwhile, yoga, walks and pilates take care of her pregnancy fitness.