Family has been my greatest support, encouraged to drop out from college to pursue music career: Jayant Sankla

Music composer Jayant Sankla, who scored music for the short film The Wallet, says that his family is his ‘support system’ and has always motivated him to work towards fulfilling his dreams. He adds that his near and dear ones encouraged him to drop out of college to embark on a musical journey as he was passionate about the same. Sankala also opens about working on the Sharib Hashmi-starrer Kala Bai From Byculla and reveals that he requested the director to let him be a part of the project as it has a ‘beautifully woven’ story.

What encouraged you to take up Kala Bai From Byculla?

Kala Bai from Byculla is a beautifully woven story of a struggling artist and highlights that age is not on his side. The story was so relatable that I requested director Saumitra Singh to let me work on this project. He asked me to compose the background score (for a small part).

How was the experience of working on the project?

It was the shortest and most creative stint I have (ever) had. I have used a symphonic approach in the background score with subtle harmonium chops and light texture of piano. Even though the flow of the entire film had already been decided (finalised), I tried using a different sound library while working on the background score.

How was the experience of working on the short film The Wallet?

Working on The Wallet was nothing short of a surreal feeling. I had just moved to Mumbai with a dream to make it big in the film industry and was looking for work. That is when I was approached to produce (score) music for the theme song of the film. Bagging the first project without enduring struggle made things extra special

How did you get interested in music?

It all started in school. As a teenager, I enjoyed listening to 90’s Bollywood songs. When I started participating in school competitions, one of my teachers discovered that I was blessed with a good singing voice. Thereafter, I started composing and writing lyrics.

How do you deal with creative blocks?

I have seldom experienced creative blocks while working on others’ projects since the beginning of my journey. The jolt (problem) has always been when I have to create music for myself. When you are working for someone, you work on a proper brief. Moreover, there are timelines (deadlines) and expectations. The task here is to ensure that you have captured what the client wants. However, when you are creating your own music, there are times when you don’t see a headway (progress). In such times, I wait for my mind to come back to the task. I always believe music is an art. You can (at times) create something absolutely amazing in just a few minutes. However, on other occasions, you might end up taking years for the same.

Who is your support system?

My family has been the greatest support in my life. My family members have never complained and have always pushed me to work harder. The encouraged me when I decided to drop out of college to pursue my music career. I am fortunate to have such a supportive and loving family.

The thing you love the most about your job?

Amongst the many things, the one thing that I love about my work is the challenge that I must make something better every day. The beauty of music is that it is based on just seven swaras but the possibilities are limitless. The way an artist arranges them to express oneself is what makes it different and magnificent. Moreover, music gives me the opportunity to share my creativity with people out there. Even if one person gets to experience the emotion that I have tried to capture in my song, I feel my job is done.