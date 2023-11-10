JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Fans take over social media as Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' gears up for a big Diwali release

The trailer and the action-packed clips from the film are now taking social media by storm with fans expressing their excitement for its release.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 08:04 IST

Salman Khan is going to arrive on the big screen this Diwali and fans are eagerly awaiting it. The effect of the superstar's stardom is reflected in the film's amazing advance booking.

This is a true testament to the fans' huge interest in the film. The trailer and the action-packed clips from the film have already taken social media by storm.

Here's how netizens expressed their excitement for the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

