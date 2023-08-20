Home
Homeentertainment

Fantasy comedy 'Bro' to stream on Netflix

Netflix India shared the announcement on its official X page on Sunday.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 09:17 IST

Fantasy comedy Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej, will start streaming on Netflix from August 25.

Featuring the real-life uncle and nephew pairing in the lead, the Telugu film released in cinema halls on July 28.

Netflix India shared the announcement on its official X page on Sunday.

"Time is usually precious, but this time it's POWERFUL. BRO starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej is coming to Netflix on 25th of August!" the streamer captioned the post.

The Samuthirakani directorial will be available to Netflix subscribers in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Bro also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

(Published 20 August 2023, 09:17 IST)
