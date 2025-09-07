Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ wins Golden Lion for best film at Venice Film Festival

The film details three stories of three families, focusing on adult siblings and their parents.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 03:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 03:09 IST
Entertainment NewsVenice Film Festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us