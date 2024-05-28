Feel proud I was chairman when Payal Kapadia was studying at FTII: Gajendra Chauhan

New Delhi: Actor-politician Gajendra Chauhan on Tuesday extended congratulations to Cannes winner Payal Kapadia, saying he is proud of the filmmaker who studied at the institute when he served as its chairman.

Last week, Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award, the second highest honour at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, for her Malayalam-Hindi feature film 'All We Imagine As Light'.

Back in 2015, Kapadia was one of the protesting students who went on strike to oppose Chauhan's appointment as the chairperson of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).