Filmmaker Atlee, wife Priya Mohan expecting second child

Atlee and Mohan got married in 2014 and the two welcomed their first child, son Meer, in January 2023.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:17 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 10:17 IST
