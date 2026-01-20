<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atlee">Atlee</a> and his wife Priya Mohan on Tuesday that they are expecting their second child together.</p>.<p>The <em>Jawan</em> director and Mohan, also a film producer, shared the news on their respective social media accounts.</p>.<p>"Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings , love and prayers," they wrote on Instagram.</p>.<p>Atlee and Mohan got married in 2014 and the two welcomed their first child, son Meer, in January 2023.</p>.<p>Atlee, whose real name is Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster movies <em>Raja Rani</em>, <em>Theri</em>, <em>Mersal</em> and <em>Bigil</em>. His last venture was <em>Jawan</em>, featuring superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shah-rukh-khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a>.</p>.<p>He is currently working on an untitled movie, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and actor Deepika Padukone. </p>