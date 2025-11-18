<p>The Globetrotter event is making headlines for the wrong reasons. After the technical glitches at the event and the leak ahead of the event, a fresh controversy has erupted as a police complaint has been registered against director SS Rajamouli for hurting Hindu sentiments during the event in Hyderabad.</p><p>The Vanara Sena organisation has lodged a complaint for allegedly hurting the sentiments during the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad on November 15. During promotions of his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli allegedly made controversial remarks against Lord Hanuman.</p>.<p>Cops at Saroornagar police station in Hyderabad received the complaint filed by the Vanara Sena organisation on Tuesday (November 18).</p><p>Police said they are currently investigating a complaint filed by the Vanara Sena. In the complaint, the group alleges that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hurt Hindu sentiments by saying, "I don't believe in God Hanuman." The police added, "So far, we have not registered a case but are currently investigating the matter."</p><p>Although promised as a grand affair, the event ultimately disappointed attendees and industry figures. A combination of a damaging drone leak, crippling technical glitches, and other embarrassing moments revealed a deep lack of preparedness, transforming the highly anticipated evening into a spectacle of uncontrolled chaos.</p><p>#SSMB29 is now <em>Varanasi</em>. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of his next mega project at a grand fan event held at Ramoji Film City, and the event saw actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in attendance.</p>.<p>The film marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Tollywood prince Mahesh Babu, who plays the lead role of Rudhra. It will be released worldwide in January 2027, coinciding with the festival of Sankranti.</p>