'Forever in Our Hearts’: Allu Arjun remembers grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his birth anniversary

<p>Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the celebrities in India who never misses any opportunities to celebrate life's moments with his loved ones. Be it his birthday, anniversary, kids' special moment or other family's heartwarming moments, he always shares the glimpse with his fans via adorable posts on social media.</p><p>On October 1, the actor, who is known for his incredible talent and stellar performances, extended his heartfelt wishes to his grandfather, Padma Shri late Allu Ramalingaiah, remembering him on his birth anniversary.</p><p>Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt note for his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah. He wrote: "Remembering my grandfather, Padma Shri #AlluRamalingaiah Garu, on his birth anniversary. 🙏🏽</p><p>The foundation for our family’s journey in cinema.</p><p>The man who changed the course of our lives for generations. We carry forward his legacy with humility and gratitude.</p><p>Forever in our hearts 🤍"</p>.<p>Allu Arjun became a global phenomenon with the Pushpa series, not just by winning hearts with his impressive performances, but by also shattering box office records. The movie reportedly collected Rs 1800 crore worldwide emrging one of the highest collecting movies in Indian cinema.<br><br>On the work front, everyone is eagerly looking forward to Allu Arjun's project with Atlee, the movie touted as one of the sci-fi films that will change the landscape of Indian cinema.</p>