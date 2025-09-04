From 'Bigg Boss' to 'Loventure': 5 Reasons JioHotstar has a chokehold on reality genre

In the era of web series, JioHotstar is shining bright with their reality TV shows that are now setting a new standard in the entertainment world. The platform has emerged as a go-to hub for audiences seeking bigger, bolder and binge-worthy shows that are more compelling than ever. From intense drama to high-stakes competition, here are five trending shows that prove why JioHotstar is India’s leader in the reality genre.