From 'Purab Aur Paschim' to 'Shershaah': 8 patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Indians across the world are set to celebrate the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The special occasion highlights the principles which form the backbone of the Constitution. Over the years, several storytellers have tried to capture the essence of India through their work. Here are eight compelling movies with patriotic undertones that are too good to be missed.

'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970)

The Manoj Kumar-starrer revolved around what happens when the protagonist tries to change the Western world's perception of India. It featured an impressive performance from 'Bharat' and emerged as a big hit at the box office. Its songs became popular because of their simple yet effective lyrics and attained cult status. Akshay Kumar's 2007 blockbuster Namaste London was inspired by Purab Aur Paschim.

'Indian' (1996)

The Kamal Hassan-starrer dealt with an aged freedom fighter's attempts at eradicating corruption by punishing corrupt officials. The film had pretty much everything-- right from a strong flashback sequence about the challenges associated with the freedom struggle to action scenes-- that one expects from a thought-provoking commercial movie. The Shankar-helmed classic was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to make the cut.

'Border' (1997)

Ace filmmaker J P Dutta's magnum opus was based on incidents that transpired during the Battle of Longewala in 1971 and highlighted the challenges faced by the Indian Army while protecting the country. It had an ensemble cast headlined by Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna. The biggie emerged as the choice of the masses because of its gripping war sequences and effective performances. The Anu Malik-composed soundtrack proved to be a big asset as it featured timeless songs such as Sandese Aate Hai and To Chaloon, which gelled with the narrative.

'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar' (2000)

The Jabbar Patel-helmed movie, shot simultaneously in Hindi and English, featured Malayalam legend Mammootty in the titular role and is regarded as one of the finest films of his career. It highlighted Father of the Counstition's attempts at empowering the down-trodden and had strong socio-political undertones. The celebrated actor did complete justice to the challenging part, hitting the right notes with his impeccable body language. The biographical drama won National Awards in three categories namely Best Actor, Best Feature Film in English and Best Art Direction.

'Swades' (Hindi, 2004)

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a compelling performance in director Ashutosh Gowariker’s labour of love, which revolved around a NASA scientist who falls in love with his motherland all over again. The film received positive reviews with critics describing it as a glowing tribute to the warmth and simplicity that is synonymous with the 'real India'. It, however, did not do too well at the box office.

'Rang De Basanti' (2006)

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who made his directorial debut with the underrated Aks, gave strong proof of his abilities as a storyteller when he wielded the microphone for this gem of a film. The Aamir Khan-starrer revolved around three close friends who lock horns with a corrupt system following a tragedy. It featured tributes to the ideals associated with freedom fighters and highlighted the need to question authorities to ensure the country's development. Its cast included Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan. Madhavan essayed a small yet important role in the blockbuster. Rang De Basanti featured songs such as Luka Chuppi and Khalbali, which attained cult status.

'Raazi' (2018)

Alia Bhatt played the role of a RAW agent who marries into a Pakistani official's family to gather sensitive information before the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The Udta Punjab actor delivered a restrained yet intense performance in the spy-thriller, bringing out her character's vulnerable side. Her chemistry with an earnest Vicky Kaushal was a highlight of the Meghna Gulzar-helmed movie. Raazi, a commercial success, garnered attention due to its intelligent screenplay and the lifting Aye Watan song.

'Shershaah' (2021)

Sidharth Malhotra delivered the performance of a lifetime in Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan's maiden Hindi movie Shershaah, which dealt with 'Kargil Hero' Captain Vikram Batra's life. The film was praised for its realistic depiction of the strategy involved in military operations and emotional climax. It starred Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with 'Sid'.

