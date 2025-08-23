Menu
Sedition law, in a tougher recast

It is a Kafkaesque situation in which two persons are summoned for questioning and threatened with arrest over crimes they have not been told of, under a law whose validity is uncertain.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 19:23 IST
