'Gadar 2' earns Rs 83.18 crore in two days

"Sunny Deol’s magic has taken over the box office, after shattering records on the first day itself, the film has raked in Rs 43.08 crore net on day 2 of its release.... These remarkable numbers, typically reserved for solo releases, propel Gadar 2 towards the second fastest Rs 100 crore club for 2023, with a net of Rs 83.18 crore already achieved," the makers said in a press note.