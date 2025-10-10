<p>The Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival, organised at Subhash Ghai's prestigious Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, concludes today (October 10) after days of buzzing cinematic and artistic activity. The event, which has already featured an array of celebrities, such as Ranbir Kapoor on October 9, and its grand finale is slated to showcase distinguished guests from diverse professional backgrounds.</p><p>Today evening, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, is expected to deliver a keynote address as part of the Celebrate Cinema 2025 event. He’ll be joined by Dr Priti Adani.</p><p>A source informs, “Mr Gautam Adani's session is called 'When arts becomes soft power of a nation'. Thousands of cinema students will be in the audience as Adani aims to inspire the youth and also the creative fraternity with his speech. He highly believes that cinema is a powerful medium and can play a pivotal role in defining India’s presence on the world stage creatively. His speech will cover all these points.”</p><p>The source further said, “Gautam Adani's session will be attended by Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, producer Mahaveer Jain and Whistling Woods International founder Subhash Ghai. Their presence will add a lot to the theme of the session. Kartik delivered an inspirational saga, <em>Chandu Champion</em> (2024), which has had a positive influence on the youth. As for Hirani, each and every film of his has entertained as well as enlightened. Hence, it’ll be a session to watch out for.”</p><p>With industry icons and visionary leaders coming together under one roof, the final day of Celebrate Cinema 2025 is set to underline the festival’s spirit, that is, where creativity meets purpose. As Whistling Woods continues to bridge art, education, and inspiration, today’s session promises to leave an enduring impact on both the audience and the industry.</p>