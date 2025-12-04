<p>Bengaluru: In a major lapse, a Bengaluru couple managed to evade customs and airport authorities, allegedly smuggling 18.5 kg of concealed hydroponic ganja from Thailand into the city before being caught by police. </p><p>The seized drugs are worth an estimated Rs 18.60 crore. The arrested individuals are Saifuddin Sheikh, 34, a mechanic from Kamanahalli, and his wife, Sara Simran, 26, police said. </p><p>Investigators suspect that the couple worked as drug mules for a larger syndicate. </p>.Bengaluru CCB busts major synthetic drug network; Nigerian arrested with Rs 23.74 crore MDMA haul.<p>Police said they received a tip-off on November 30 that two individuals were moving near the Rani Abbakka Play Ground in Mahalakshmi Layout with large quantities of narcotics. </p><p>A police team rushed there and detained Sheikh and his wife, Sara, who were allegedly at the spot to hand over the contraband to a receiver. </p><p>To their shock, police found 18.590 kg of hydroponic ganja in their possession, wrapped inside large bags. </p><p>Mary Shylaja, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Malleswaram sub-division (in-charge), oversaw the investigation. </p><p>"The bags had an average weight of 2 kg. The couple had no criminal antecedents, which is likely why they were chosen as mules,” a police investigator told DH. </p><p>Investigations revealed that the couple travelled from Bangkok to Bengaluru, possessing a large quantity of narcotics. Police suspect they were on a tourist visa. </p><p>"The drugs were concealed with food packaging wrappers. Shockingly, they were able to pass through customs and airport security with such a large quantity of narcotics,” a senior officer said. </p><p>When DH asked how the suspects evaded customs, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that “it has to be verified” during the investigation. </p><p>"Specific inputs have been received on the others involved," he added. </p><p>The Mahalakshmi Layout police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A court on December 1 sent the couple to police custody for 10 days. Further investigations are underway. </p><p><strong>Other seizures</strong></p><p>In other seizures, RMC Yard, RT Nagar, JC Nagar and Malleswaram police arrested eight people, including a foreigner, and recovered banned ganja and MDMA worth an estimated Rs 15.90 lakh.</p>