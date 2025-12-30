<p>Paris: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hollywood">Hollywood</a> star George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have obtained French citizenship, along with their two children, official <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=France">French</a> government documents show.</p><p>Clooney told broadcaster RTL earlier this month that it was essential for him and his wife that their eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella could live in a place where they had a chance to live a normal life.</p><p>“Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s number one for us,” he told <em>RTL</em> on December 2.</p>.Hollywood's Biggest Films in 2026: A sneak peek at the year's epic releases.<p>The couple purchased a house on a vineyard, with an estimated value of around 9 million euros ($10.59 million), in the southern French town of Brignoles in 2021.</p><p>The property also includes a swimming pool and a tennis court, according to French media.</p><p>"We also have a house in the United States, but our happiest place is on this farm where the kids can have fun," he said.</p><p>U.S. film director Jim Jarmusch on Friday told France Inter radio that he would also make an application to obtain French citizenship.</p><p>"I would like to have another place to escape from America if necessary," he told France Inter.</p><p>"And France, and Paris, and French culture are very deep in me. So I think I would be very honored if I could have a French passport," he said.</p>