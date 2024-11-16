Home
entertainment

'Gladiator II' movie review: Classic action drama gets a tepid reprise

Filling the shoes of Russel Crowe and crafting a story as engaging and riveting is hard, and unfortunately 'Gladiator II' falls short of living up to the legacy.
Taher Ahmed
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 03:08 IST

Gladiator II English (Theatres)
150 min
2/5
Director:Ridley Scott
Cast:Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn
Published 16 November 2024, 03:08 IST
