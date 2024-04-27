'Chirathe Banthu Chirathe' movie review: Gluttonous leopards and witless lambs

Chirathe Banthu Chirathe
2024
Director:CR Krishnamurthy
Cast:Girish Shivanna, Sundar Veena, Ramakrishna N K, B Dileep Kumar
At its core, ‘Chirathe Banthu Chirathe’ concerns man-animal conflict. It’s a clarion call for peaceful symbiotic co-existence between the two.
The premise of the plotline is inspired by an ancient stone sculpture on the banks of river Tungabhadra, in Sringeri — a cobra (predator) spreading its hood above a pregnant frog (prey), protecting it from the harsh sun.
Acerbically showcasing the corruption in society, ‘Chirathe Banthu Chirathe’ features a comedic caricature of guileless characters.
Village folk are portrayed as bumpkins or imbecile dolts. It is easy to profit from their naivety. They blindly fall for the exploitative tricks of every person they meet. The gluttonous village veterinarian. The scamming forest guards. The scheming shaman. Each of these characters is out to empty the pockets of an “unsuspecting” rich farmer, or the well educated new age agriculturist.
As a result, unfortunately, the film’s important message is lost. The film can also be read as a stark indictment of corruption.
In that sense, the film’s title is an allegory for who the real leopards are. Are they the predators in the forest or the men fleecing the unsuspecting, trusting villagers.
A suave script and slick editing could have made the film an engaging family edutainer.
Still, with all critical misgivings, ‘Chirathe Banthu Chirathe’, attempts to make a difference in society.
(Published 27 April 2024, 00:37 IST)