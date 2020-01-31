Good ghost makes it all right

Kaanadante Maayavadanu

Rating: 3/5

Cast: Vikas, Sindhu Lokanath, Achyutta kumar, Suchendra Prasad.

Director: Raj Pathipati

Language: Kannada (U/A)

There are very few movies that combine winning formulas and get the combination right and ‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’ fits the bill.

That said, it is still a commercial film bogged by a heavy background score, with dramatic overtures and punches that defy the laws of physics.

Rummy (Vikas) is Jayanna’s go-to man to do his dirty work — Rummy gains the trust of con people. During one such incident, the man falls in love with Vandana (Sindhu). Now, his ghost is back to set things right.

The movie has a lot more to say in terms of characters and sub-plots. It merges with the story that’s neatly done.

The film has plenty of dialogues that demand a whistle and the comic bits are an add-on.

Ace actors Achyuth Kumar and Suchendra Prasad play their roles perfectly. Late actor Raghava Udaya as Jayanna is a villain to be cherished on-screen and Bhajarangi Loki brings his own charm.

An iconic moment in the film is Vandana running into Rummy’s arms as a train follows her only to engulf the two. Call it death-defying or illogical, it’s a film that has only entertainment to offer.