‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is a film about regular people, says writer Juhi Chaturvedi

Noted writer Juhi Chaturvedi, who has previously worked on films such as Vicky Donor and Piku, is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Gulabo Sitabo. The film, slated to have a digital only premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, has piqued the curiosity as it marks the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Lucknow woman opens up about her bond with the ‘City of Nawabs’ and its role in helping her create the world of Gulabo Sitabo.

What was your point of reference while working on Gulabo Sitabo?

The city of Lucknow was my biggest inspiration while writing Gulabo Sitabo. I was born there and know the language and culture quite well. The film is essentially a story about regular people from the borderline. We see such people all around us.

Did you write the script keeping Big B and Ayushmann in mind?

The character of Mirza was written keeping Bachchan sir in mind. The second we conceptualised it, we knew we needed him to make the part edgy. On the other hand, the other character was not written keeping Ayushmann in mind. He came on board later.

Does Gulabo Sitabo have a Bengali connect?

There is a strong Bengali connect in Gulabo Sitabo as the director is a Bengali. However, the setting is Lucknow so the language and other finer details do not have a Bengali setting.

What type of research did you do while working on Gulabo Sitabo?

I have heard about the stories of Gulabo and Sitabo all my life. We were often told Gulabo Khoob ladi and Sitabo khoob ladi when we were growing up. I never really did any research on the topic as I have virtually grown up with it.

How did the writing bug bite you?

It was completely unplanned and unexpected. In school/ college none of my articles were published in magazines and I never thought that I would end up becoming a writer. I got interested in writing while working in advertising. Then later I got to work with Shoojit sir.

Your films have always had strong female characters. Will this be the case in Gulabo Sitabo as well?

You will have to wait and watch Gulabo Sitabo to know if there are striong female characters in the film. However, generally speaking, I feel that women are equal contributors (in all walks of life) and an important part of society.

What did you feel about Gulabo Sitabo getting a digital only release?

As a writer, I want people to see my work. I am happy that the call was taken by the team.

