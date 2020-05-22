'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer: A delight for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana fans

Ayushmann Khurrana, suffered a setback when the much-hyped Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan did not do as well as expected at the box office as its run was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. With the movie in the past, Bollywood’s favourite ‘Donor’ is back in the limelight with the eagerly-awaited Gulabo Sitabo. The trailer of the much-hyped film is out and is nothing short of a feast for target audience. Judging by the engaging video, the flick revolves around the nok-jhok between a witty young man and his aged landlord. It is likely to feature quite a few funny yet touching moments and capture the small joys of life.

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has created a buzz among fans as it marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was originally supposed to get a conventional theatrical release but this did not happen due to the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown. It will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Shoojit and Big B had previously teamed up for Piku, which received rave reviews from all concerned. Similarly, the Pink producer had directed Ayushmann in the sleeper hit Vicky Donor, which revolved around sperm donation. Many feel that fans are bound to have high expectations from Gulabo Sitabo.

Interestingly, besides Gulabo Sitabo, films like Law and Shakuntala Devi too will be to skipping the theatrical route and releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video. Similarly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu released on Zee5 on Friday. The inside talk is that the COVID-19 threat might have indirectly marked the beginning of a new era for the entertainment world. Either way, a lot will depend on things play out in the coming weeks.