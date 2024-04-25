Happy Birthday Al Pacino: 5 must-watch movies of the actor

The Godfather (1972): Al Pacino's portrayal of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece is unforgettable, earning him critical acclaim and launching him to stardom.
Serpico (1973): Pacino delivered a powerful performance as Frank Serpico, an honest NYPD officer who exposes corruption within the department.
Scent of a Woman (1992): Pacino won his first Academy Award for 'Best Actor' for his role as a blind retired army officer in this drama directed by Martin Brest.
Donnie Brasco (1997): Pacino stars alongside Johnny Depp in this crime drama based on a true story, portraying a mobster who unwittingly befriends an undercover FBI agent.
The Irishman (2019): Pacino reunited with Martin Scorsese in this epic crime film, portraying Teamsters union leader Jimmy Hoffa alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.
