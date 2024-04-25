JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Happy Birthday Al Pacino: 5 must-watch movies of the actor

Al Pacino, the award-winning actor known for iconic roles in films like 'The Godfather' and 'The Irishman', turns 84 today. He has delivered numerous iconic performances throughout his career. On his birthday, we list five must-watch movies that helped him cement his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 07:28 IST

The Godfather (1972): Al Pacino's portrayal of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece is unforgettable, earning him critical acclaim and launching him to stardom.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Serpico (1973): Pacino delivered a powerful performance as Frank Serpico, an honest NYPD officer who exposes corruption within the department.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Scent of a Woman (1992): Pacino won his first Academy Award for 'Best Actor' for his role as a blind retired army officer in this drama directed by Martin Brest.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Donnie Brasco (1997): Pacino stars alongside Johnny Depp in this crime drama based on a true story, portraying a mobster who unwittingly befriends an undercover FBI agent.

Credit: IMDb

The Irishman (2019): Pacino reunited with Martin Scorsese in this epic crime film, portraying Teamsters union leader Jimmy Hoffa alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Credit: Netflix

(Published 25 April 2024, 07:28 IST)
