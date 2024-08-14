Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's similar vacation pics spark dating rumours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is back in headlines after being linked with British singer and actress Jasmin Walia, a month after his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The murmur elevated and netizens started discussing after fans noticed striking similarity in Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's vacation pictures.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia shared photos of themselves having a gala time in Greece, and these pictures led to widespread speculation about a potential romantic angle between the two.
Pandya’s post, which featured him enjoying a walk by the pool with a picturesque backdrop, seemed to replicate Walia’s vacation photos. The striking similarities fuelled the dating rumours and caught everyone’s attention.
As the pool photos from Greece flooded social media, fans and users started connecting the dots. Speculations about Pandya and Walia’s relationship have taken over social media platforms, with many eagerly discussing the possibility of a new romance.
However, there is no reaction from Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia on this news till now.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya divorced his former wife, a Serbian actress and model, Natasa Stankovic last month after being together for nearly five years. The couple has a baby Agastya who was born in 2020.
On the other hand, Jasmin Walia is a budding name in the British television industry and has made a mark in the music industry as well. Jasmin Walia is known for her glamorous lifestyle and travels, the pictures of which she regularly shares with her fans on social media.
Published 14 August 2024, 07:24 IST