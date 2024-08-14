Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's similar vacation pics spark dating rumours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is back in headlines after being linked with British singer and actress Jasmin Walia, a month after his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The murmur elevated and netizens started discussing after fans noticed striking similarity in Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's vacation pictures.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia shared photos of themselves having a gala time in Greece, and these pictures led to widespread speculation about a potential romantic angle between the two.