Have amazing memories of working with Darshan: Urvashi Rautela

There's no denying the fact that Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood. The 26-year-old, who impressed fans with her sincere performance in Sanam Re (2016), enjoys a strong fan following due to her glamorous reel image and bindass nature. In 2015, she acted alongside Kannada star Darshan in Mr Airavata and added a new dimension to her career.

Speaking exclusively to DH, Urvashi recalled shooting with 'D Boss' and said that she enjoyed the experience a lot. The Haseeno Ka Deewana sensation added that he is a humble person and comes across as a thorough professional.

"We shot in exotic places in Milan and had a great time working together. I have amazing memories of working with Darshan sir. He was quite helpful and supportive. I liked his humble nature and professional attitude," added Urvashi.

Also Read: Allu Arjun is a fantastic artiste and I want to work with him: ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ star Urvashi Rautela



Mr Airavata, directed by AP Arjun, was an actioner that revolved around the exploits of a police officer. It created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience with is catchy tunes and power-packed promos. The film had a strong cast that included veteran actors Prakash Raj and Ananth Nag.

Coming back to Urvashi, she was recently seen in the Hindi movie Virgin Bhanupriya that released directly on ZEE5 and received mixed reviews from most critics. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. She recently told DH that she wants to work with Tollywood hero Allu Arjun in the near future. She also praised pan-India star Prabhas.

On the other hand, Darshan was last seen in the action-drama Odeya that clicked with the target audience. He will soon be turning his attention to the Tharun Sudhir-directed Roberrt, featuring him in a new avatar. The 'Challenging Star' also has the period-drama Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty.