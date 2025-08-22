Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru man loses Rs 8.30 lakh in investment trading scam

After clicking on the link, he was redirected to a WhatsApp group where fraudsters instructed him to download an app for trading. He was then asked to complete his KYC and provide bank details.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 09:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us