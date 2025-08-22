<p>Mangaluru: A man has lost Rs 8.3 lakh to online fraudsters through a fake investment trading advertisement on a social media platform.</p><p>In a complaint to DK CEN police station, Ramesh H K said that on July 15, he came across a Facebook advertisement promoting Investment Trading. </p><p>After clicking on the link, he was redirected to a WhatsApp group where fraudsters instructed him to download an app for trading. He was then asked to complete his KYC and provide bank details.</p> .<p>As per their directions, Ramesh transferred money step by step into different bank accounts linked to the fraudsters, amounting to a total of Rs 8,30,000. </p><p>However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, he was unable to do so. Instead, the fraudsters demanded that he deposit more money to proceed with the withdrawal.</p><p>Realising that he had been duped, Ramesh approached the police. Based on his complaint, the CEN Police have registered a case under IT Act sections 66(C), 66(D) and under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS Act.</p>