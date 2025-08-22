Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Dogs are dear, but safety first, MCD shall go ‘100%’ on SC’s stray dog order: Mayor

Civic body to step up sterilisation and vaccination drives, while allowing only aggressive dogs to be picked up.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 09:12 IST
India NewsNew DelhiMCDRaja Iqbal Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us