<p>Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the celebrities in showbiz who has set several standards in the industry, from maintaining a healthy relationship with fellow actresses to maintaining a steady and cordial relationship with her exes. She has managed herself with great poise and never let anyone down. She has always advocated a healthy and mutual relationship by navigating through all the rough patches.</p><p>The world knows that before marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika was in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Despite their past relationship, Deepika and Ranbir have remained on amicable terms, often bonding at various events, parties and public occasions. Her ability to maintain a cordial connection with her ex speaks volumes about her grace and emotional maturity.</p><p>On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer's romance also made several news headlines. The couple were often spotted arm-in-arm at several star-studded parties and events and their intimate and romantic getaways exploded on the internet.</p><p>An old interview of Deepika has resurfaced and is garnering immense attention online, where DP picked Ranveer over Ranbir as the best actor in the industry.</p><p>Talking to Koimoi, Deepika said, "Both of them are currently the best that we have now. Ranbir, as you see, had a little bit of a head start as he started a little few years earlier. In fact, a couple of days ago, Sonam, myself and Ranbir, the three of us finished our six years in the industry. He is again someone who is extremely versatile and an extremely loveable person. But my current favourite is definitely Ranveer, at least after watching Ramleela, most of us are going to admit it even."</p><p>Talking about her sensational on-screen chemistry with Ranveer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s <em>Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela</em>. "I praise him too, very often. But I think you chose to ignore that. But let me read it straight again for you. Ranveer, for me, is the best actor in the country right now from our generation. And this I say with full confidence and no pompousness or amount of flattery because this is according to me after I watched Ramleela two days ago. I haven’t seen anyone with the kind of range that he has. I haven’t seen someone who is so uninhibited. But the most beautiful part about Ranveer is the person that he is. I never met a more honest person, never met someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and who is so charmingly carrying himself with so much confidence. But like I said, it is just his honesty that will take him really, really far in life."</p><p>Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika's love story began on the sets of SLB's <em>Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela</em> in 2012, and the lovebirds enjoyed a steady six-year courtship before their highly anticipated wedding at the stunning Lake Como in 2018. Six years after tying the knot, the couple embraced parenthood on September 8, 2024. The name of their bundle of joy, Dua Padukone Singh, was lovingly revealed by the couple on November 1, 2024.</p>