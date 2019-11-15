Hello, ’80s!

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara

Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh

Director: Milap Zaveri

Language: Hindi (U/A)

From ‘Student of the year’ to bandana-donning bad boy with an oral fixation for a matchstick, Sidharth Malhotra sure seems to be hit by the economy.

‘Marjaavaan’ is a short explainer for a 2010s’ kid of what was going around in Bollywood in the 1980s: a hot-headed macho hero on the streets making a living from crime, a prostitute’s

emotional support, an out-of-league love interest, an arch-nemesis, fights, jumps, communal brotherhood, dancing girls, deep dialogues and rain… and lots of it.

The son of Mumbai’s Water Moghul, Vishnu (Riteish) is short in stature but his hatred towards Raghu (Malhotra), his father’s most trusted henchman, is peaking.

Cupid strikes Zoya (Tara Sutaria) and Raghu and then it’s a move towards wrecking bones and making dough for a Ceylon paratha. Raghu at times gives glimpses of Big B, and hey, there is even a prison fight scene.

Songs erupt out of nowhere and character music is a dramatic overload, accompanying Raghu magically springing a matchstick out of his mouth.

Wonder where he hides it. ‘Marjaavaan’ is a recreation of a bygone era for today: it’s entertaining as nostalgia: nothing else, nothing more.