Here's what the World Famous Lover debacle means for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's latest release, World Famous Lover, which hit screens on Valentine's Day (February 14), has crashed at the box office and is set to be a disaster of epic proportions. The film has collected around Rs eight crore in the Telugu states and recovered merely 34 percent of the investment. Here's a look at what the debacle means for the 'Rowdy'.

VD has lost his mojo: Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for a variety of reasons when the 2017 release Arjun Reddy emerged as a runaway hit while clicking with the younger generation. Geetha Govindam too hit the jackpot, establishing him as the 'next big thing'. Sadly, his subsequent outings (NOTA and Dear Comrade) sank without a trace and affected his standing in the industry. World Famous Lover's lacklustre performance is the proverbial final nail in the coffin as it proves that he has decisively lost his box office mojo.

Vijay Deverakonda is no Nani: Rowdies have often drawn parallels between Vijay Deverakonda and Nani, implying that the Pelli Choopulu hero is a threat for the 'Natural Star'. Even though the Veepam actor is going through a difficult phase on the professional front, the fact remains that his Gang Leader fared better than World Famous Lover. Similarly, unlike Dear Comrade, Jersey did well at the box office and reached breakeven. In other words, VD still has a long way to go before he dethrones Nani.

Vijay Deverakonda fails to be a pan-South star: With Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda tried to expand his fanbase and become a pan-South star. Sadly, the plan backfired as the Bharath Kamma-helmed flick failed to deliver the goods in all markets. World Famous Lover, which secured a decent release in Tamil, has not been able to make much of an impact at the Tamil Nadu box office and this proves that VD's plan for expanding his fanbase is not working.

Make or break: The World Famous Lover debacle has effectively made Vijay Deverakonda film with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, titled Fighter, a make or break affair for the young man. If the Hindi-Telugu bilingual does well at the box office, it will help him bounce back in style. However, if the actioner disappoints, it might spell trouble for Vijay Deverakonda and make it hard for him to bag lucrative film offers going forward.

Also Read: 'World famous lover' review: Another tale of a psychopath