Hombale Films bags 4 National Awards including Best Film for 'Kantara'

Hombale Films made a significant mark at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. Rishab Shetty, known for consistently delivering compelling content on screen, won the National Award in the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' category for his remarkable portrayal in Kantara.

Additionally, the Award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' went to Kantara, while the 'Best Kannada Film' and 'Best Action Direction' awards were won by KGF Chapter 2. Hombale Films’ achievement of winning four National Awards in a single year is a remarkable streak.