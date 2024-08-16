Hombale Films bags 4 National Awards including Best Film for 'Kantara'

Hombale Films made a significant mark at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. Rishab Shetty, known for consistently delivering compelling content on screen, won the National Award in the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' category for his remarkable portrayal in Kantara.
Additionally, the Award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' went to Kantara, while the 'Best Kannada Film' and 'Best Action Direction' awards were won by KGF Chapter 2. Hombale Films’ achievement of winning four National Awards in a single year is a remarkable streak.
Hombale Films created a nationwide phenomenon with Kantara. With films like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films has set examples of success that have resonated across India and globally.
Moreover, as Hombale Films continues to win the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films, including Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more to come.
Feature film jury head Rahul Rawail announced the National Film Awards for 2022 in Delhi.
Published 16 August 2024, 11:00 IST